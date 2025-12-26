The Texans announced Friday that Watson (calf), who remains on IR, is ruled out for Saturday's game against the Chargers.

Watson is not yet ready to return to game-action despite having had his 21-day practice window opened Dec. 10. The depth wideout's next chance to return to the field will come Week 18 against the Colts on Sunday, Jan. 4, though if the Colts don't activate him to the 53-man roster Wednesday, Dec. 31, he will be forced to spend the remainder of the 2025 campaign on IR.