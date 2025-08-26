Texans' Juwann Winfree: Lands on IR with undisclosed injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Texans placed Winfree (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Winfree signed with the Texans on Aug. 18 and played in Saturday's preseason finale against the Lions, when he logged a 26-yard catch on his lone target. The nature and severity of his injury isn't clear, but by being placed on IR without a designation to return, Winfree will be forced to miss the entire 2025 season unless he reaches an injury settlement with Houston.