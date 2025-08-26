The Texans placed Winfree (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Winfree signed with the Texans on Aug. 18 and played in Saturday's preseason finale against the Lions, when he logged a 26-yard catch on his lone target. The nature and severity of his injury isn't clear, but by being placed on IR without a designation to return, Winfree will be forced to miss the entire 2025 season unless he reaches an injury settlement with Houston.