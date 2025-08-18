Winfree signed with the Texans on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The wide receiver was placed on injured reserve with an unspecified issue ahead of the 2024 campaign and did not play during the season. Winfree spent parts of the previous five seasons with the Broncos, Packers and Colts, respectively, catching nine total passes for 75 yards and no scores. Now, he'll look to keep his career going in a receiver room led by Nico Collins, Christian Kirk and 2025 second-rounder Jayden Higgins.