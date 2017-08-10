Dillon (knee) had three tackles (two solo) in Wednesday's 27-17 loss to the Panthers in preseason Week 1.

Dillon is a 2016 fifth-round draft pick, who lasted just five games during his rookie season before tearing an ACL. He's back and healthy and looking to win the open strong safety job that was held by Quintin Demps in 2016. Demps went to Chicago in free agency and safety is one of the main position battles being waged in preseason.