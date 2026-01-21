The Texans signed Merriweather (knee) to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.

Merriweather ended the season on the Texans' practice-squad injured list due to a knee injury he sustained in Week 18 against the Colts. He appeared in 13 regular-season games between the Texans (one game) and Buccaneers (12 games) and totalled 11 tackles (six solo) while serving mostly on special teams. Merriweather will be on Houston's 90-man roster during the offseason, and if he's fully recovered from his knee injury, he would be permitted to participate in OTAs and minicamp.