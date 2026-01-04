Texans' Kaevon Merriweather: Suffers knee injury in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merriweather suffered a knee injury in Sunday's 38-30 win over the Colts.
Merriweather sustained the injury in the second half, and he was ultimately unable to return to action. With Houston set to play in the wild-card round next weekend, the safety will look to return to practice as soon as possible.
