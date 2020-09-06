site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: texans-kahale-warring-beats-out-thomas | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Texans' Kahale Warring: Beats out Thomas
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 6, 2020
at
8:24 am ET 1 min read
Warring made the Texans' 53-man roster, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Warring survived roster cut-down day while Jordan Thomas did not. He sat out his entire rookie season with a concussion, but the 6-foot-5 tight end with 4.67 speed in the 40-yard dash intrigues the Texans.
More News
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
19D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
06/11/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
01/28/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
10/16/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
09/02/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read