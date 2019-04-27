The Texans selected Warring in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 86th overall.

Warring only started playing football in high school, so it's fair to suggest the tight end is still raw when it comes to learning some of the finer techniques. Former basketball players have lost a bit of their luster compared to the glory days of Antonio Gates and Tony Gonzalez, but Warring still fits the bill, able to go up and get the catch and use his body to create more space in the air. What's more, the former walk-on proved to be an enthusiastic blocker which should aid his chances at seeing more snaps early on. Both Ryan Griffin and Jordan Thomas whittled their way into the Texans' passing attack by seasons end, so it's not a guarantee Warring will see the necessary amount of snaps to make good on his exponential potential, at least in his rookie season.