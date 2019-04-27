Texans' Kahale Warring: Finds home in Houston
The Texans selected Warring in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 86th overall.
Warring only started playing football in high school, so it's fair to suggest the tight end is still raw when it comes to learning some of the finer techniques. Former basketball players have lost a bit of their luster compared to the glory days of Antonio Gates and Tony Gonzalez, but Warring still fits the bill, able to go up and get the catch and use his body to create more space in the air. What's more, the former walk-on proved to be an enthusiastic blocker which should aid his chances at seeing more snaps early on. Both Ryan Griffin and Jordan Thomas whittled their way into the Texans' passing attack by seasons end, so it's not a guarantee Warring will see the necessary amount of snaps to make good on his exponential potential, at least in his rookie season.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Day 2 RB prospects
After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to the quarterbacks taken in Rounds 2 and 3.
-
Day 2 WR prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to all the Round 2 and 3 wide receivers, and there are bunches of...
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...
-
Hockenson can be a Day 1 starter
We usually don't expect much from rookie tight ends, but T.J. Hockenson might be the exception...