Coach Bill O'Brien said Tuesday that Warring (hamstring) "has improved and is a good route runner," Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

Warring missed a handful of practices due to a hamstring injury earlier this month, but he looked good upon retaking the field Tuesday. The 2019 third-round pick spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve, but his 4.61 speed makes him an intriguing developmental option in Houston's crowded tight end corps.