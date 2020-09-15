site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Kahale Warring: Lands on IR
RotoWire Staff
The Texans placed Warring (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It's unclear what Warring is dealing with, but he won't be eligible to return until Week 5. The Texans activated Pharaoh Brown to serve as the No. 3 TE going forward.
