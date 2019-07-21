Texans' Kahale Warring: Lands on NFI list
Warring (undisclosed) was placed on Houston's Non-Football Injury list Sunday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
It's unclear what the injury is that called for Warring's placement on the NFI list, as he didn't have an injury designation when the Texans selected him in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft in late April. The injury comes at an unfortunate time for the San Diego State product, as he battles Ryan Griffin and Jordan Thomas -- who each worked their way into Houston's passing attack by the end of last season -- for a consistent role in the offense.
