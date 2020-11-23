The Texans activated Warring (undisclosed) from injured reserve Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Warring will join Jordan Akins, Darren Fells and Pharaoh Brown as the Texans' tight ends. Warring shapes up as the No. 3 out of the bunch, but it's unlikely that he takes any passing down work from Akins or Fells.
