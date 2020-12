Warring was targeted once over six snaps in Sunday's 26-20 loss to Indianapolis.

Warring did not see a big uptick in playing time after Pharaoh Brown left the game with a concussion. Instead, the Texans allotted more snaps to Jordan Akins (45) while Warring was on the field for six plays. In the two weeks since coming off injured reserve, Warring has two targets over 10 snaps.