Warring caught two of two targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Colts.

Warring made his first catches in the NFL, including a nice 23-yard grab in tight quarters. "He ran good routes," quarterback Deshaun Watson told John McClain of the Houston Chronicle about Warring. "He's strong with the ball in his hands. He's a guy you have to continue to get reps with and build confidence." The second-year tight end has struggled to pick up the offense, but he hasn't played all that much, so the Texans may try to integrate him more over the final two weeks.