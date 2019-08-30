Texans' Kahale Warring: Not clear of concussion
Coach Bill O'Brien said Friday that Warring remains in the concussion protocol, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Warring suffered the concussion a couple weeks ago and has yet to clear the concussion protocol. The rookie-third round pick was unable to play in any preseason games and has no clear timetable for his return.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives his annual list of 32 deep sleepers outside the top-200 in consensus ADP.
-
Our last mock before Labor Day weekend
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest PPR mock draft heading into a busy time...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Get Shepard
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...