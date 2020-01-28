Warring (concussion) spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve, but he regularly attended meetings and watched practices, John McClain of The Houston Chronicle reports.

The third-round pick caught just 51 passes in three seasons at San Diego State, eventually vaulting to Day 2 of the 2019 draft on the basis of his impressive workout numbers, including a 4.61 40-yard dash and 36.5-inch vertical (at 6-5, 252 pounds). Warring then suffered a hamstring injury and a concussion in mid-August, and he was placed on injured reserve a few weeks later. He likely regained his health at some point during the season, but an IR stash was rather convenient for the Texans. With Warring, Jordan Akins (hamstring) and Jordan Thomas all under contract for at least two more seasons, it isn't clear if the team will make an honest effort to re-sign Darren Fells, who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March and will then celebrate his 34th birthday in April.