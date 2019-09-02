The Texans placed Warring (concussion) on injured reserve Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Warring has been contending with a concussion since training camp, which held him out of all preseason action. With this move, he likely hasn't made many strides in the protocol for head injuries in the meantime. Both Warring and Jordan Thomas (ribs) were put on IR, which forced the Texans to ink veteran Logan Paulsen to bolster the tight end ranks.

