Coach Bill O'Brien expects Warring (undisclosed) to be ready for practice soon, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Warring opens training camp on the non-football injury list due to an unspecified strain he picked up during his personal workouts over the summer. The rookie third-round pick is an impressive athlete, but he'll have a hard time earning immediate snaps over Jordan Thomas, Jordan Akins and Darren Fells.