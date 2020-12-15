Warring is not getting much playing time because he's still learning the offense, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With the Texans out of playoff contention, the final three games might be a good time to feed Warring, a 2019 third-round draft pick. He missed his entire rookie season while on injured reserve and hasn't been given much opportunity in the three weeks since being added to the active roster. "I think he's a good, young talent," interim head coach Romeo Crennel said. "He's got size (6-5, 252), strength, and he wants to try to be good. He's still learning, and that's the thing you notice. Sometimes it's good, sometimes it could be better." Crennel's comments suggest Warring is still figuring out the offense and needs to avoid mental errors.