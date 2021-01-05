Warring was not targeted and played seven snaps in Houston's season-ending loss to the Titans on Sunday.

Warring saw his first NFL action in 2020 after spending his rookie 2019 season on injured reserve. The Texans like his athleticism -- he was selected in the third round of the 2019 draft -- but he struggled to pick up the offense and played just 52 snaps over seven games. He's under contract through 2022, but a new general manager and head coach may not see the same value that a previous regime did. The Texans also have veterans Jordan Akins and Darren Fells under contract for 2021, so there may be little opportunity for Warring if he is retained next season.