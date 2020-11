The Texans are expected to activate Warring (undisclosed) from injured reserve before Week 12, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Warring has resided on IR since Week 1, as he dealt with a setback in October but seems poised to return soon. The 2019 second-round pick will usurp Pharaoh Brown as the No. 3 tight end upon return, and his role on offense will be minimal behind Jordan Akins and Darren Fells.