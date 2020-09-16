Coach Bill O'Brein said Wednesday that Warring (undisclosed) has "a couple of things going on injury-wise" and will be re-evaluated in three weeks, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

The Texans will take another look at Warring once he's eligible to return from IR in three weeks. The exact nature and severity of the second-year tight end's injuries remain undisclosed.