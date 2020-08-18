Warring didn't practice with the team due to a mild hamstring injury, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Head coach Bill O'Brien said Warring is "a little sore," and he doesn't expect the second-year tight end to miss much time. Warring -- a 2019 third-round pick -- has tough competition ahead to secure playing time behind Darren Fells, Jordan Akins and Jordan Thomas, so it's positive news that he should return to the field sooner than later. With a plethora of pass-catchers in Houston, Warring will need to carve out a role by proving his run-blocking abilities.