Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Another productive week
Fairbairn converted two field-goal attempts and two extra-point kicks for eight points in Sunday's 20-13 win over Buffalo.
Outside of Week 2, when Fairbairn was held to five points, he's been one of the most prolific kickers in the league. Fairbairn leads the NFL in field-goal attempts (18, 3.0 per game) and has parlayed that into 57 points (9.5 PPG), third among placekickers. The Texans were 1-for-4 in the red zone Sunday, continuing a recurring problem for the team (34.6 TD percentage), but that's a beneficial state for kickers.
