Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Another shaky game in Week 14 loss
Fairbairn missed an extra-point kick and a field-goal attempt in Sunday's 26-16 loss to the 49ers.
Fairbairn has missed four kicks (three FGA, one XPA) over the last two weeks, including a couple of field-goal tries inside the 50-yard line in last week's loss to the Titans. Head coach Bill O'Brien gave his beleaguered kicker a vote of confidence following the loss to the Titans and will no doubt have to answer questions this week about the former Lou Groza award winner out of UCLA. At this point, replacing the kicker is not going to matter much. The 4-9 Texans are still in the hunt for a postseason berth, but their chances are at less than one percent entering Week 15 against Jacksonville's top-ranked scoring defense (15.5 PPG).
More News
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Gets vote of confidence•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Misses two field goals in Week 13•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Perfect in Week 12 loss•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: No misses in Week 11 win•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Misses second straight FGA•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Misses first FGA in Week 9 loss•
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...