Fairbairn missed an extra-point kick and a field-goal attempt in Sunday's 26-16 loss to the 49ers.

Fairbairn has missed four kicks (three FGA, one XPA) over the last two weeks, including a couple of field-goal tries inside the 50-yard line in last week's loss to the Titans. Head coach Bill O'Brien gave his beleaguered kicker a vote of confidence following the loss to the Titans and will no doubt have to answer questions this week about the former Lou Groza award winner out of UCLA. At this point, replacing the kicker is not going to matter much. The 4-9 Texans are still in the hunt for a postseason berth, but their chances are at less than one percent entering Week 15 against Jacksonville's top-ranked scoring defense (15.5 PPG).