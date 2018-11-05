Fairbairn successfully converted 2-of-2 field-goal attempts and 1-of-2 extra-point kicks in Sunday's 19-17 win over Denver.

Fairbairn's missed extra point, his first of the season, loomed large entering the fourth quarter of a one-point game, but the Texans gave the kicker a chance at redemption. He connected from 37 yards away for the final scoring play of the game, clinching Houston's sixth straight win. Fairbairn enters the Texans' bye week having made 19 of 22 field-goal attempts and his 8.8 PPG is tied for sixth among kickers.

