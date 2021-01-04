Fairbairn successfully made four of four field-goal attempts, including a 51-yarder, and two of three extra-point kicks in Sunday's 41-38 loss to Tennessee.

Fairbairn had a season-high 14 points and calmly drilled the 51-yarder with 18 seconds left to tie the game at 38-38. Unfortunately, Houston's sketchy defense gave up a big play and his heroics were for naught. Fairbairn finished the season with 118 points, the third consecutive year with more than 100 points, and was successful on 87 percent of his field-goal attempts. He inked a four-year deal prior to the 2020 season and should be back for 2021.