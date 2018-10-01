Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Boots two OT FGs in Week 4 win
Fairbairn converted 3-of-4 field-goal attempts and all four extra-point kicks for 13 points in a 37-34 Week 4 overtime against Indianapolis.
On a day when the Colts' Adam Vinatieri set a new NFL career record by making his 566th field goal, the Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn was the bigger headliner. He booted two field goals in overtime to clinch Houston's first win of the season. This was the second straight week with double-digit points for Fairbairn, who has 11 field-goal attempts through four games, tied for most in the NFL.
