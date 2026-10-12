Fairbairn converted on all six of his kicks (four field goals, two extra points) during the Texans' 26-3 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Fairbairn got the Texans on the board with a 45-yard field goal late in the first quarter before making each of his next three field goals in the second, which ended with a 53-yard kick. His four made field goals were his most since Week 18 of the 2025 season against the Colts (six), and Fairbarin has gone 7-for-7 on field-goal attempts and 5-for-5 on extra-point tries over Houston's last two games. The Texans will cross the pond for a Week 6 AFC South showdown against the Jaguars on Oct. 18 in London.