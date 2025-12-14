Fairbairn went 4-for-5 on field-goal attempts and made all four of his point-after tries during the Texans' 40-20 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

It was a busy day for Fairbairn as the Texans' offense moved down the field with ease. His longest field goal came from 55 yards in the second quarter, and his lone blemish came late in the same frame, when his 52-yard field-goal attempt was blocked by Calais Campbell. Fairbairn has made two or more field goals in 11 of 12 regular-season games and has made four or more in three of those contests. He is now 33-for-37 on field-goal attempts (with all four misses coming from 50-plus yards) and 22-for-22 on extra-point tries on the year.