Fairbairn went 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts and made both of his point-after tries during the Texans' 26-15 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

All four of Fairbairn's field goals came from 37 yards or closer, and he was responsible for 10 of the Texans' 16 first-half points with three field goals and a PAT. The ninth-year pro has not missed a kick in three straight games, and his four made field goals Sunday were his most in a game since Week 2 of the 2024 season. Fairbairn is 17-for-19 on field-goal attempts and 12-for-12 on extra-point tries through the first seven games of the regular season.