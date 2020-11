Fairbairn successfully converted two of two field-goal attempts and all three extra-point kicks in Sunday's 27-25 win over Jacksonville.

One of Fairbairn's field goals was from long range, a season-high 54-yarder, his second boot from beyond the 50-yard-line in 2020. The nine points was Fairbairn's highest total since Week 5, the last time Houston faced Jacksonville.