Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Connects on two FGAs in Week 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fairbairn went 2-for-2 on field-goal tries and made one PAT in Monday's 20-19 loss to the Buccaneers.
Fairbairn made a 35-yard field goal in the first quarter before later adding a 53-yard make in the fourth. The kicker has now opened the season having gone 5-for-5 on field-goal attempts, including three makes from 50-plus yards, over two games.
More News
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Supplies all points Sunday•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Drills lone FGA•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Clears up cap space•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: A day to forget in playoff loss•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Twelve points in win•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Five points in Week 18•