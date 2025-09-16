Fairbairn went 2-for-2 on field-goal tries and made one PAT in Monday's 20-19 loss to the Buccaneers.

Fairbairn made a 35-yard field goal in the first quarter before later adding a 53-yard make in the fourth. The kicker has now opened the season having gone 5-for-5 on field-goal attempts, including three makes from 50-plus yards, over two games.