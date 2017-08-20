Fairbairn successfully converted both of his field-goal attempts in Saturday's preseason game against New England.

Fairbairn booted kicks from 31 and 35 yards, making him 3-for-3 over the first two preseason games. It appears that Nick Novak's hold on the starting job is safe, but the Texans will perform their due diligence with Fairbairn, who missed last season with a quadriceps injury. The Texans thought enough of him to sign him as an undrafted free agent in 2016, at a time when Novak's hold on the job was less secure.