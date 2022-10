Fairbairn was successful on both field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point kick in Sunday's 13-6 win over Jacksonville in Week 5.

Points were at a premium, and Fairbairn came through for the Texans. He nailed kicks from 50 and 51 yards in the second quarter -- his first two attempts of the season from the 50 and beyond. The fifth-year placekicker has a history of making long-distance kicks, connecting on 67 percent (20 of 30) of his attempts from 50 and beyond during his NFL career.