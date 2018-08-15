Fairbairn could miss the Texans' upcoming preseason contest with an undisclosed injury but should be fine moving forward, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

By all accounts, it doesn't look like Fairbairn will miss much time, if any. The Texans kicker is dealing with an undisclosed injury that is not expected to linger for much longer. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, Fairbairn is on course to be the team's starting kicker for the regular season opener.