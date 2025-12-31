Fairbairn was limited in practice Wednesday due to an illness.

It's not clear when Fairbairn began feeling under the weather, but the good news is that it's relatively early in the week. Given that he was able to log a limited practice Wednesday, it's likely that the veteran kicker will be able to play Sunday against Indianapolis. Fairbairn has gone 16-for-17 on FG attempts since returning Week 12 from a two-game absence due to a quad injury.