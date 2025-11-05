Fairbairn is dealing with a lower body injury following Sunday's 18-15 loss to the Broncos, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The 31-year-old sustained an apparent lower body injury despite converting on five of six field-goal tries during the Texans' Week 9 loss. His practice participation throughout the week will likely provide the clearest indication of his availability in the Week 10 matchup against the Jaguars. If Fairbairn is unable to suit up, Houston added veteran kicker Matthew Wright to its practice squad Wednesday as potential insurance.