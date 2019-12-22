Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Delivers division-clinching win
Fairbairn successfully converted all three field-goal attempts and two extra-point kicks in Saturday's 23-20 win over Tampa Bay in Week 16.
In a throwback to 2018, the Texans' offense stalled three times in the Buccaneers' red zone and needed Fairbairn to bail them out. He did so from 32, 25 and 37 yards, the last one being the game-winning score that clinched the AFC South for the Texans. Fairbairn has 98 points, which is middle of the pack among kickers, entering the regular-season finale against the Titans next week.
