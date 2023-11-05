Fairbairn has been ruled out for the second half of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers due to a right quadricep injury. He converted his lone extra-point attempt and nailed a 50-yard field-goal attempt prior to his departure.

Coming out of the halftime break, Fairbairn was out on the sideline testing his ability to kick, but the Texans ultimately opted to shut him down for the day. Running back Dare Ogunbowale ended up kicking off for the Texans to start the third quarter, so he looks like he'll operate as the team's emergency kicker for the rest of the day. The Texans could look to work out kickers early next week if there's any concern of Fairbairn's quad injury jeopardizing his availability for the team's next game Nov. 12 in Cincinnati.