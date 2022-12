Fairbairn converted all three field-goal attempts and both extra-point kicks in Sunday's 27-23 loss to Dallas in Week 14.

Fairbairn connected on two kicks from long distance -- 50 and 54 yards -- and another from 43 yards. The 10-point effort was his second double-digit output of the season and came after a week of practice during which he dealt with a groin injury. The six-year veteran is enjoying a bounce-back season, having made 92 percent (24 of 26) of his FGAs.