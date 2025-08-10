Fairbairn converted his lone field-goal attempt in Saturday's 20-10 preseason loss to Minnesota.

Fairbairn drilled a 43-yarder for Houston's lone score in the second half. He's working with a new long snapper this season -- rookie Austin Brinkman -- after Jon Weeks moved on to the 49ers. Fairbairn has been one of the more consistent kickers the last few years, having converted 91.1 percent (92-of-101) of his FGA during that span. That includes 85.7 percent from beyond the 50-yard line.