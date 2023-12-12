Fairbairn has made a full recovery from a right quadricep strain and is expected to return from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game in Tennessee, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

While Fairbairn has missed Houston's last five games while recovering from the injury, Matt Ammendola has stepped in as the Texans' kicker and has converted six of nine field-goal attempts and 10 of 11 extra-point tries. Ammendola has since been returned to the practice squad, setting the stage for Fairbairn to reclaim kicking duties so long as he experiences no setbacks during the upcoming week. The Texans will likely designate Fairbairn for return from IR when the team resumes practicing Wednesday.