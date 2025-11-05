Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said Wednesday he "does not" expect Fairbairn (quadriceps) to be available for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Fairbairn went 5-for-6 on field-goal attempts during Houston's 18-15 loss to Denver in Week 9, scoring all of the Texans' points, but he sustained a quadriceps injury in the process. If Fairbairn is indeed unable to play Sunday, Matthew Wright will be elevated from the practice squad and handle kicking duties versus Jacksonville. C.J. Stroud (concussion) has already been ruled out for Week 10, and with Davis Mills under center Houston's offense could struggle to manufacture scoring opportunities.