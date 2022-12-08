Fairbairn (groin) is just dealing with soreness according to special teams coordinator Frank Ross, and he's expected to play Sunday against the Cowboys, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Fairbairn was limited in practice Wednesday, but despite being considered questionable it sounds like the veteran kicker should suit up Week 14. The Texans have yet to bring in any kickers for a workout, while they also do not currently carry one on their practice squad, However, if the team does make a move at the position that would certainly indicate that expectations for Fairbairn's status for Sunday have changed.