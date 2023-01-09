Fairbairn made his lone field-goal attempt and all three extra-point kicks in Sunday's 32-31 win over Indianapolis in Week 18.

Fairbairn had a strong season while kicking for one of the worst offenses in the league. He finished out the year by making all 31 kicks over the final 11 games and made all six efforts from 50 and beyond. There will be a new coaching staff in 2023, but it shouldn't take much effort to see Fairbairn was not a problem for Houston in 2022. He enters the final year of his contract after successfully converting 29 of 31 field-goal tries.