Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Few opportunities Sunday
Fairbairn did not have a field-goal attempt and made his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 45-7 loss to Jacksonville.
Once the Jaguars jumped out to a 31-0 first-half lead, Fairbairn's chances to score were going to be limited by Houston's need to score touchdowns. His scoring opportunities were severely diminished this season when quarterback Deshaun Watson (knee) suffered a season-ending injury, and those opportunities became fewer when Tom Savage (concussion) was replaced by the little-used T.J. Yates. It doesn't figure to get any better in a Week 16 matchup against the playoff-hungry Steelers, who rank seventh in scoring defense (19.9 PPG).
