Fairbairn went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-2 on extra-point kicks for eight points scored in Sunday's 20-3 win over Jacksonville.

Fairbairn finished off the regular season above all others with 150 points, three field goals clear of Baltimore's Justin Tucker. He was first among kickers in field-goal attempts (42) and makes (37) and took advantage of the Texans' inability to finish drives. He was a difference maker some weeks, posting double-digit points seven times, including individual games of 17, 17 and 16 points.