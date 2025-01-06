Fairbairn converted his lone field-goal attempt and two of three extra-point kicks in Sunday's 23-14 win over the Titans in Week 18.

What had been a strong season for Fairbairn took a turn over the final stretch, partly due to Houston's sputtering offense. Week 18 marked the fourth consecutive game that Fairbairn finished with single-digit scoring. Through the first 13 games, he averaged 9.4 points per game, but he dropped to 5.0 per game over the final four contests. Houston's main skill players were limited Week 18, so it's not clear that the offense has cleaned up its act heading into next Saturday's home playoff game against the Chargers.