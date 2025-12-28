Fairbairn made both of his field goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries in Saturday's 20-16 win over the Chargers.

Fairbairn converted field goal attempts from 41 yards and 44 yards in Saturday's effort. The kicker accounted for eight of the team's 20 points in the win. Fairbairn has now made 38-of-42 field goals and 26-of-26 extra points on the season.